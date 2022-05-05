Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Electric Power, American Water Works and Tompkins Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/22, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), and Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 6/10/22, American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.655 on 6/1/22, and Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 5/16/22. As a percentage of AEP's recent stock price of $100.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of American Electric Power Co Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when AEP shares open for trading on 5/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for AWK to open 0.43% lower in price and for TMP to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AEP, AWK, and TMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for American Electric Power Co Inc, 1.73% for American Water Works Co, Inc., and 3.02% for Tompkins Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, American Electric Power Co Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are off about 0.8%, and Tompkins Financial Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

