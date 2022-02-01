Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Campus Communities, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Norfolk Southern Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/22, American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Campus Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 2/25/22, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/18/22, and Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.24 on 2/21/22. As a percentage of ACC's recent stock price of $52.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of American Campus Communities Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when ACC shares open for trading on 2/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for JBHT to open 0.20% lower in price and for NSC to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACC, JBHT, and NSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC):



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):



Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.59% for American Campus Communities Inc, 0.81% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., and 1.79% for Norfolk Southern Corp.

In Tuesday trading, American Campus Communities Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are up about 2.5%, and Norfolk Southern Corp shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

