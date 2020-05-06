Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Campus Communities, Investors Bancorp and Brown & Brown

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/20, American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC), Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC), and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Campus Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/22/20, Investors Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/26/20, and Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 5/20/20. As a percentage of ACC's recent stock price of $31.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of American Campus Communities Inc to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when ACC shares open for trading on 5/8/20. Similarly, investors should look for ISBC to open 1.37% lower in price and for BRO to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACC, ISBC, and BRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC):



Investors Bancorp Inc (Symbol: ISBC):



Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.93% for American Campus Communities Inc, 5.48% for Investors Bancorp Inc , and 0.92% for Brown & Brown Inc.

In Wednesday trading, American Campus Communities Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Investors Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Brown & Brown Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

