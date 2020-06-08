Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Assets Trust, NIC and Perspecta

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/20, American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT), NIC Inc. (Symbol: EGOV), and Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/25/20, NIC Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 6/25/20, and Perspecta Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 7/15/20. As a percentage of AAT's recent stock price of $33.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of American Assets Trust Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when AAT shares open for trading on 6/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for EGOV to open 0.35% lower in price and for PRSP to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAT, EGOV, and PRSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT):



NIC Inc. (Symbol: EGOV):



Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for American Assets Trust Inc, 1.40% for NIC Inc., and 1.15% for Perspecta Inc.

In Monday trading, American Assets Trust Inc shares are currently up about 3%, NIC Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Perspecta Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

