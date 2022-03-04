Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameren, Cigna and Assured Guaranty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/22, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), and Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 3/31/22, Cigna Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 3/24/22, and Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/23/22. As a percentage of AEE's recent stock price of $87.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Ameren Corp to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when AEE shares open for trading on 3/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for CI to open 0.48% lower in price and for AGO to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEE, CI, and AGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI):



Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.71% for Ameren Corp, 1.92% for Cigna Corp, and 1.68% for Assured Guaranty Ltd.

In Friday trading, Ameren Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Cigna Corp shares are down about 1.8%, and Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are off about 2% on the day.

