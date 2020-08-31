Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amcor, La-Z-Boy and Home Depot

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/20, Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), and Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 9/23/20, La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/15/20, and Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 9/17/20. As a percentage of AMCR's recent stock price of $11.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Amcor plc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when AMCR shares open for trading on 9/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for LZB to open 0.21% lower in price and for HD to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMCR, LZB, and HD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Amcor plc, 0.85% for La-Z-Boy Inc., and 2.11% for Home Depot Inc.

In Monday trading, Amcor plc shares are currently down about 0.6%, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are off about 1.3%, and Home Depot Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

