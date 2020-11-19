Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amcor, Brunswick and Cable One

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/23/20, Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), and Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1175 on 12/15/20, Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/18/20, and Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.50 on 12/11/20. As a percentage of AMCR's recent stock price of $11.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Amcor plc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when AMCR shares open for trading on 11/23/20. Similarly, investors should look for BC to open 0.38% lower in price and for CABO to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMCR, BC, and CABO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.99% for Amcor plc, 1.52% for Brunswick Corp., and 0.51% for Cable One Inc.

In Thursday trading, Amcor plc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Brunswick Corp. shares are up about 0.4%, and Cable One Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

