Ex-Dividend Reminder: Altria Group, Portland General Electric and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/24/20, Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 1/11/21, Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 1/15/21, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/29/21. As a percentage of MO's recent stock price of $42.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.01%, so look for shares of Altria Group Inc to trade 2.01% lower — all else being equal — when MO shares open for trading on 12/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for POR to open 0.99% lower in price and for ZBH to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MO, POR, and ZBH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.04% for Altria Group Inc, 3.98% for Portland General Electric Co., and 0.65% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Altria Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Portland General Electric Co. shares are up about 0.1%, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

