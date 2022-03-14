Ex-Dividend Reminder: Altra Industrial Motion, Waste Management and Alamos Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/22, Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC), Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), and Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Altra Industrial Motion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/4/22, Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/31/22, and Alamos Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of AIMC's recent stock price of $39.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when AIMC shares open for trading on 3/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for WM to open 0.43% lower in price and for AGI to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIMC, WM, and AGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC):



Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp, 1.72% for Waste Management, Inc., and 1.18% for Alamos Gold Inc.

In Monday trading, Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Waste Management, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Alamos Gold Inc shares are off about 3.1% on the day.

