Ex-Dividend Reminder: Altra Industrial Motion, Curtiss-Wright and B2Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/22, Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), and B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Altra Industrial Motion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/6/22, Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/1/22, and B2Gold Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/29/22. As a percentage of AIMC's recent stock price of $37.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when AIMC shares open for trading on 6/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for CW to open 0.14% lower in price and for BTG to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIMC, CW, and BTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp, 0.57% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., and 4.19% for B2Gold Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are up about 0.4%, and B2Gold Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

