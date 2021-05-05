Ex-Dividend Reminder: Altabancorp, Moelis and International Business Machines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/21, Altabancorp (Symbol: ALTA), Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Altabancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/17/21, Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/18/21, and International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 6/10/21. As a percentage of ALTA's recent stock price of $41.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Altabancorp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when ALTA shares open for trading on 5/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for MC to open 1.01% lower in price and for IBM to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALTA, MC, and IBM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Altabancorp (Symbol: ALTA):



Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Altabancorp, 4.03% for Moelis & Company Class A, and 4.53% for International Business Machines Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Altabancorp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Moelis & Company Class A shares are trading flat, and International Business Machines Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

