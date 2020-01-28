Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ally Financial, Chatham Lodging Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/20, Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), Chatham Lodging Trust (Symbol: CLDT), and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (Symbol: CLNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/14/20, Chatham Lodging Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.11 on 2/28/20, and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 2/10/20. As a percentage of ALLY's recent stock price of $31.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Ally Financial Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when ALLY shares open for trading on 1/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for CLDT to open 0.64% lower in price and for CLNC to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLY, CLDT, and CLNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



Chatham Lodging Trust (Symbol: CLDT):



Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (Symbol: CLNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.41% for Ally Financial Inc, 7.67% for Chatham Lodging Trust, and 9.43% for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ally Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Chatham Lodging Trust shares are trading flat, and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

