Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allstate, National Bank Holdings and Brookfield Asset Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/20, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/1/20, National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/20, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/30/20. As a percentage of ALL's recent stock price of $96.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Allstate Corp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when ALL shares open for trading on 5/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for NBHC to open 0.78% lower in price and for BAM to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALL, NBHC, and BAM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for Allstate Corp, 3.10% for National Bank Holdings Corp, and 1.53% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Allstate Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are up about 3.1%, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc shares are up about 3.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.