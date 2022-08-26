Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allstate Corp, Cboe Global Markets and SL Green Realty Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 10/3/22, Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/15/22, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.3108 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of ALL's recent stock price of $128.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Allstate Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when ALL shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for CBOE to open 0.40% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALL, CBOE, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for Allstate Corp, 1.61% for Cboe Global Markets Inc, and 8.04% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Friday trading, Allstate Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

