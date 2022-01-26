Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alliant Energy, Northwest Natural Holding and National Retail Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/22, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN), and National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4275 on 2/15/22, Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4825 on 2/15/22, and National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 2/15/22. As a percentage of LNT's recent stock price of $58.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Alliant Energy Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when LNT shares open for trading on 1/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for NWN to open 1.02% lower in price and for NNN to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNT, NWN, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):



National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.92% for Alliant Energy Corp, 4.07% for Northwest Natural Holding Co, and 4.80% for National Retail Properties Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are up about 0.3%, and National Retail Properties Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

