Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alliant Energy, NiSource and Pfizer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/30/20, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 8/17/20, NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 8/20/20, and Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/1/20. As a percentage of LNT's recent stock price of $53.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Alliant Energy Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when LNT shares open for trading on 7/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for NI to open 0.86% lower in price and for PFE to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNT, NI, and PFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI):



Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Alliant Energy Corp, 3.44% for NiSource Inc. , and 3.98% for Pfizer Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, NiSource Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Pfizer Inc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

