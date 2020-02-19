Ex-Dividend Reminder: AllianceBernstein Holding, Regency Centers and First Hawaiian

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/20, AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB), Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), and First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/5/20, Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.595 on 3/5/20, and First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/6/20. As a percentage of AB's recent stock price of $35.61, this dividend works out to approximately 2.39%, so look for shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP to trade 2.39% lower — all else being equal — when AB shares open for trading on 2/21/20. Similarly, investors should look for REG to open 0.93% lower in price and for FHB to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AB, REG, and FHB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.55% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP, 3.71% for Regency Centers Corp, and 3.59% for First Hawaiian Inc.

In Wednesday trading, AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently up about 0.8%, Regency Centers Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and First Hawaiian Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

