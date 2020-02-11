Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alliance Data Systems, Landstar System and United Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/20, Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), and United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alliance Data Systems Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/19/20, Landstar System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 3/13/20, and United Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.735 on 3/10/20. As a percentage of ADS's recent stock price of $103.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when ADS shares open for trading on 2/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for LSTR to open 0.16% lower in price and for UTX to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADS, LSTR, and UTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS):



Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR):



United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Alliance Data Systems Corp., 0.65% for Landstar System, Inc., and 1.87% for United Technologies Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Alliance Data Systems Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Landstar System, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and United Technologies Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

