Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allegion, Steven Madden and J&J Snack Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/20, Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), and J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/31/20, Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/27/20, and J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 4/8/20. As a percentage of ALLE's recent stock price of $107.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Allegion plc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when ALLE shares open for trading on 3/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for SHOO to open 0.56% lower in price and for JJSF to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLE, SHOO, and JJSF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE):



Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Allegion plc, 2.24% for Steven Madden Ltd., and 1.67% for J&J Snack Foods Corp..

In Thursday trading, Allegion plc shares are currently down about 6.2%, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are off about 7.7%, and J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are off about 5.8% on the day.

