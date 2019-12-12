Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allegion, Restaurant Brands International and Vector Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/19, Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR), and Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/30/19, Restaurant Brands International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/3/20, and Vector Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/19. As a percentage of ALLE's recent stock price of $125.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Allegion plc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when ALLE shares open for trading on 12/16/19. Similarly, investors should look for QSR to open 0.75% lower in price and for VGR to open 3.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLE, QSR, and VGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE):



Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR):



Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Allegion plc, 3.02% for Restaurant Brands International Inc, and 12.33% for Vector Group Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Allegion plc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are trading flat, and Vector Group Ltd shares are off about 1% on the day.

