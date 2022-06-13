Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allegion, Red Rock Resorts and Academy Sports & Outdoors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/22, Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/30/22, Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/30/22, and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 7/14/22. As a percentage of ALLE's recent stock price of $104.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Allegion plc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when ALLE shares open for trading on 6/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for RRR to open 0.69% lower in price and for ASO to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLE, RRR, and ASO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE):



Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):



Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Allegion plc, 2.76% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, and 0.84% for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc.

In Monday trading, Allegion plc shares are currently off about 2.1%, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are down about 3.5%, and Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

