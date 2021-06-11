Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allegion, France Telecom and Winnebago Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/21, Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF), and Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/30/21, France Telecom will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.30 on 6/17/21, and Winnebago Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/30/21. As a percentage of ALLE's recent stock price of $139.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Allegion plc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when ALLE shares open for trading on 6/15/21. Similarly, investors should look for FNCTF to open 2.43% lower in price and for WGO to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLE, FNCTF, and WGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE):



France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF):



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Allegion plc, 4.86% for France Telecom, and 0.70% for Winnebago Industries, Inc..

In Friday trading, Allegion plc shares are currently up about 0.5%, France Telecom shares are down about 1%, and Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

