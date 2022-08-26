Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allegiance Bancshares, Cullen/Frost Bankers and Agree Realty Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Allegiance Bancshares Inc (Symbol: ABTX), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allegiance Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/15/22, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 9/15/22, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.234 on 9/14/22. As a percentage of ABTX's recent stock price of $44.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ABTX shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for CFR to open 0.65% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABTX, CFR, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (Symbol: ABTX):



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for Allegiance Bancshares Inc, 2.60% for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., and 3.60% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Friday trading, Allegiance Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

