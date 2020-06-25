Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, RLJ Lodging Trust and Sun Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/20, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE), RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), and Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 7/15/20, RLJ Lodging Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/15/20, and Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 7/15/20. As a percentage of ARE's recent stock price of $163.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when ARE shares open for trading on 6/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for RLJ to open 0.11% lower in price and for SUI to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARE, RLJ, and SUI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, 0.45% for RLJ Lodging Trust, and 2.30% for Sun Communities Inc.

In Thursday trading, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are down about 2.3%, and Sun Communities Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

