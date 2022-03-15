Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alexander & Baldwin, Huntington Bancshares and CSG Systems International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/22, Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), and CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/5/22, Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 4/1/22, and CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 3/30/22. As a percentage of ALEX's recent stock price of $23.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when ALEX shares open for trading on 3/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for HBAN to open 1.02% lower in price and for CSGS to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALEX, HBAN, and CSGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.22% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc, 4.07% for Huntington Bancshares Inc, and 1.68% for CSG Systems International Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are currently up about 1.9%, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and CSG Systems International Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

