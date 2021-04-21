Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albertsons Companies, Fastenal and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/23/21, Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albertsons Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/10/21, Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/25/21, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/20/21. As a percentage of ACI's recent stock price of $20.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Albertsons Companies Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when ACI shares open for trading on 4/23/21. Similarly, investors should look for FAST to open 0.55% lower in price and for ILPT to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACI, FAST, and ILPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI):



Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.95% for Albertsons Companies Inc, 2.18% for Fastenal Co., and 5.23% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Fastenal Co. shares are up about 0.3%, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

