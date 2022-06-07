Markets
ALB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albemarle, NOV and Williams

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/22, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV), and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.395 on 7/1/22, NOV Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/24/22, and Williams Cos Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 6/27/22. As a percentage of ALB's recent stock price of $254.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Albemarle Corp. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when ALB shares open for trading on 6/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for NOV to open 0.24% lower in price and for WMB to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALB, NOV, and WMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):

ALB+Dividend+History+Chart

NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV):

NOV+Dividend+History+Chart

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB):

WMB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.62% for Albemarle Corp., 0.96% for NOV Inc, and 4.54% for Williams Cos Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Albemarle Corp. shares are currently down about 1.3%, NOV Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Williams Cos Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB NOV WMB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular