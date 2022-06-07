Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albemarle, NOV and Williams

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/22, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV), and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.395 on 7/1/22, NOV Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/24/22, and Williams Cos Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 6/27/22. As a percentage of ALB's recent stock price of $254.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Albemarle Corp. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when ALB shares open for trading on 6/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for NOV to open 0.24% lower in price and for WMB to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALB, NOV, and WMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV):



Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.62% for Albemarle Corp., 0.96% for NOV Inc, and 4.54% for Williams Cos Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Albemarle Corp. shares are currently down about 1.3%, NOV Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Williams Cos Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

