Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albany International, Toro and Balchem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/27/21, Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN), Toro Company (Symbol: TTC), and Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albany International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/10/22, Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/11/22, and Balchem Corp. will pay its annual dividend of $0.64 on 1/21/22. As a percentage of AIN's recent stock price of $88.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Albany International Corp to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when AIN shares open for trading on 12/27/21. Similarly, investors should look for TTC to open 0.31% lower in price and for BCPC to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIN, TTC, and BCPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Albany International Corp, 1.22% for Toro Company, and 0.39% for Balchem Corp..

In Thursday trading, Albany International Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Toro Company shares are up about 0.1%, and Balchem Corp. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

