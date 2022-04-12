Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alamo Group, Werner Enterprises and Acuity Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/22, Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG), Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN), and Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 5/2/22, Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/3/22, and Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 5/2/22. As a percentage of ALG's recent stock price of $134.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Alamo Group, Inc. to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when ALG shares open for trading on 4/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for WERN to open 0.32% lower in price and for AYI to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALG, WERN, and AYI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG):



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Alamo Group, Inc., 1.28% for Werner Enterprises, Inc., and 0.31% for Acuity Brands Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Alamo Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Acuity Brands Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.