Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aircastle, Curtiss-Wright and Stanley Black & Decker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Aircastle Ltd. (Symbol: AYR), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aircastle Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/13/19, Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/6/19, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 12/17/19. As a percentage of AYR's recent stock price of $32.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Aircastle Ltd. to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when AYR shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for CW to open 0.13% lower in price and for SWK to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AYR, CW, and SWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aircastle Ltd. (Symbol: AYR):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.97% for Aircastle Ltd., 0.50% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., and 1.75% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

In Monday trading, Aircastle Ltd. shares are currently trading flat, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are off about 0.5%, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

