Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, Washington REIT and VICI Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/22/20, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE), and VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 1/6/21, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/6/21, and VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 1/7/21. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $66.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 12/22/20. Similarly, investors should look for WRE to open 1.30% lower in price and for VICI to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADC, WRE, and VICI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE):



VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for Agree Realty Corp., 5.20% for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, and 4.99% for VICI Properties Inc.

In Friday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down about 1.5%, and VICI Properties Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

