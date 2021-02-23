Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, Voya Financial and Cboe Global Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.207 on 3/12/21, Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 3/29/21, and Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $63.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 2/25/21. Similarly, investors should look for VOYA to open 0.28% lower in price and for CBOE to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADC, VOYA, and CBOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for Agree Realty Corp., 1.11% for Voya Financial Inc, and 1.75% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Voya Financial Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

