Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, Ready Capital and Broadstone Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), and Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.227 on 1/14/22, Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/31/22, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 1/15/22. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $69.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for RC to open 2.63% lower in price and for BNL to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADC, RC, and BNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC):



Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.90% for Agree Realty Corp., 10.53% for Ready Capital Corp, and 4.26% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Ready Capital Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

