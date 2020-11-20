Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agnico Eagle Mines, Kinross Gold and Silvercorp Metals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/20, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC), and Silvercorp Metals Inc (Symbol: SVM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/15/20, Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/10/20, and Silvercorp Metals Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.0125 on 12/16/20. As a percentage of AEM's recent stock price of $69.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when AEM shares open for trading on 11/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for KGC to open 0.39% lower in price and for SVM to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEM, KGC, and SVM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



Silvercorp Metals Inc (Symbol: SVM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, 1.56% for Kinross Gold Corp., and 0.34% for Silvercorp Metals Inc.

In Friday trading, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently up about 2.6%, Kinross Gold Corp. shares are up about 2.3%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

