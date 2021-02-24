Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold and Vulcan Materials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/21, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD), and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/22/21, Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/15/21, and Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of AEM's recent stock price of $59.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when AEM shares open for trading on 2/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for GOLD to open 0.45% lower in price and for VMC to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEM, GOLD, and VMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, 1.82% for Barrick Gold Corp., and 0.89% for Vulcan Materials Co .

In Wednesday trading, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently down about 2.3%, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are off about 1.9%, and Vulcan Materials Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

