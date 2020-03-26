Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, VICI Properties and Four Corners Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), and Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.16 on 4/9/20, VICI Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2975 on 4/9/20, and Four Corners Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $13.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for VICI to open 1.84% lower in price and for FCPT to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, VICI, and FCPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI):



Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.12% for AGNC Investment Corp, 7.35% for VICI Properties Inc, and 5.92% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc.

In Thursday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently up about 8.8%, VICI Properties Inc shares are up about 4.9%, and Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.