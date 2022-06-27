Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, Himax Technologies and Xerox Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), Himax Technologies Inc (Symbol: HIMX), and Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 7/12/22, Himax Technologies Inc will pay its annual dividend of $1.25 on 7/12/22, and Xerox Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/1/22. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $11.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for HIMX to open 13.65% lower in price and for XRX to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, HIMX, and XRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Himax Technologies Inc (Symbol: HIMX):



Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.49% for AGNC Investment Corp, 13.65% for Himax Technologies Inc, and 6.27% for Xerox Holdings Corp.

In Monday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, Himax Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Xerox Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

