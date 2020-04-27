Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, EPR Properties and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/20, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 5/11/20, EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.3825 on 5/15/20, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 5/15/20. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $11.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 4/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for EPR to open 1.53% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, EPR, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.01% for AGNC Investment Corp, 18.32% for EPR Properties, and 7.90% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Monday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently down about 1.1%, EPR Properties shares are up about 5.6%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

