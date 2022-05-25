Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, Ellington Financial and Analog Devices

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 6/9/22, Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 6/27/22, and Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 6/9/22. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $11.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for EFC to open 0.98% lower in price and for ADI to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, EFC, and ADI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.08% for AGNC Investment Corp, 11.80% for Ellington Financial Inc, and 1.88% for Analog Devices Inc.

In Wednesday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently trading flat, Ellington Financial Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Analog Devices Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

