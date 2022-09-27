Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, Americold Realty Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 10/12/22, Americold Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/14/22, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/17/22. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $9.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 9/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for COLD to open 0.86% lower in price and for HST to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, COLD, and HST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD):



Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.80% for AGNC Investment Corp, 3.43% for Americold Realty Trust Inc, and 3.03% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Tuesday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.