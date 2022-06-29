Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agilent Technologies, Brixmor Property Group and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/22, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/27/22, Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/15/22, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 7/12/22. As a percentage of A's recent stock price of $117.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when A shares open for trading on 7/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for BRX to open 1.15% lower in price and for HASI to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for A, BRX, and HASI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., 4.62% for Brixmor Property Group Inc, and 4.02% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

