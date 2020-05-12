Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGCO, Paychex and Raytheon Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/20, AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO), Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), and Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/15/20, Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 5/28/20, and Raytheon Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 6/18/20. As a percentage of AGCO's recent stock price of $50.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of AGCO Corp. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when AGCO shares open for trading on 5/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for PAYX to open 0.94% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGCO, PAYX, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):



Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for AGCO Corp., 3.74% for Paychex Inc, and 3.26% for Raytheon Technologies Corp.

In Tuesday trading, AGCO Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Paychex Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.