Markets
AMG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Affiliated Managers Group, Adtran and Microsoft

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/22, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN), and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/3/22, Adtran, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/3/22, and Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/10/22. As a percentage of AMG's recent stock price of $142.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when AMG shares open for trading on 2/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for ADTN to open 0.43% lower in price and for MSFT to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMG, ADTN, and MSFT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):

AMG+Dividend+History+Chart

Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN):

ADTN+Dividend+History+Chart

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):

MSFT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.03% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc., 1.72% for Adtran, Inc., and 0.84% for Microsoft Corporation.

In Monday trading, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Adtran, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Microsoft Corporation shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMG ADTN MSFT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular