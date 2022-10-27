Ex-Dividend Reminder: AES, NRG Energy and Suburban Propane Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/22, AES Corp (Symbol: AES), NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), and Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AES Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.158 on 11/15/22, NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/15/22, and Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 11/8/22. As a percentage of AES's recent stock price of $25.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of AES Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when AES shares open for trading on 10/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for NRG to open 0.80% lower in price and for SPH to open 1.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AES, NRG, and SPH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AES Corp (Symbol: AES):



NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for AES Corp, 3.20% for NRG Energy Inc, and 7.70% for Suburban Propane Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, AES Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, NRG Energy Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are up about 1% on the day.

