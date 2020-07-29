Ex-Dividend Reminder: AES, NRG Energy and Pinnacle West Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/20, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AES Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1433 on 8/18/20, NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/17/20, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7825 on 9/1/20. As a percentage of AES's recent stock price of $15.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of AES Corp. to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when AES shares open for trading on 7/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for NRG to open 0.89% lower in price and for PNW to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AES, NRG, and PNW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AES Corp. (Symbol: AES):



NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.76% for AES Corp., 3.55% for NRG Energy Inc, and 3.85% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

In Wednesday trading, AES Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, NRG Energy Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

