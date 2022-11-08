Ex-Dividend Reminder: AES, Corteva and Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, AES Corp (Symbol: AESC), Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), and Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AES Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.7188 on 11/15/22, Corteva Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/15/22, and Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of AESC's recent stock price of $99.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of AES Corp to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when AESC shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for CTVA to open 0.23% lower in price and for NTB to open 1.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AESC, CTVA, and NTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AES Corp (Symbol: AESC):



Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA):



Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.94% for AES Corp, 0.91% for Corteva Inc, and 5.55% for Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, AES Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Corteva Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.