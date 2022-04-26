Ex-Dividend Reminder: AES, Broadmark Realty Capital and Signature Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/22, AES Corp (Symbol: AES), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), and Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AES Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.158 on 5/13/22, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 5/16/22, and Signature Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 5/13/22. As a percentage of AES's recent stock price of $21.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of AES Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when AES shares open for trading on 4/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for BRMK to open 0.86% lower in price and for SBNY to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AES, BRMK, and SBNY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AES Corp (Symbol: AES):



Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.91% for AES Corp, 10.34% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, and 0.87% for Signature Bank.

In Tuesday trading, AES Corp shares are currently down about 1.7%, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Signature Bank shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

