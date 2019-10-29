Ex-Dividend Reminder: AES, Antero Midstream and NRG Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/19, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM), and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AES Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1365 on 11/15/19, Antero Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3075 on 11/13/19, and NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of AES's recent stock price of $16.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of AES Corp. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when AES shares open for trading on 10/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for AM to open 4.26% lower in price and for NRG to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AES, AM, and NRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AES Corp. (Symbol: AES):



Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM):



NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.22% for AES Corp., 17.04% for Antero Midstream Corp, and 0.30% for NRG Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, AES Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Antero Midstream Corp shares are off about 1.6%, and NRG Energy Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

