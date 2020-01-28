Ex-Dividend Reminder: AES, Antero Midstream and Northwest Natural Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/20, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM), and Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AES Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1433 on 2/14/20, Antero Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3075 on 2/12/20, and Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4775 on 2/14/20. As a percentage of AES's recent stock price of $20.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of AES Corp. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when AES shares open for trading on 1/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for AM to open 4.98% lower in price and for NWN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AES, AM, and NWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AES Corp. (Symbol: AES):



Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM):



Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for AES Corp., 19.90% for Antero Midstream Corp, and 2.52% for Northwest Natural Holding Co.

In Tuesday trading, AES Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Antero Midstream Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

