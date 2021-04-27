Ex-Dividend Reminder: AES, Alliant Energy and Sterling Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/21, AES Corp (Symbol: AES), Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), and Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AES Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1505 on 5/14/21, Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4025 on 5/17/21, and Sterling Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 5/14/21. As a percentage of AES's recent stock price of $28.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of AES Corp to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when AES shares open for trading on 4/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for LNT to open 0.72% lower in price and for STL to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AES, LNT, and STL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AES Corp (Symbol: AES):



Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for AES Corp, 2.88% for Alliant Energy Corp, and 1.12% for Sterling Bancorp .

In Tuesday trading, AES Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, Alliant Energy Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and Sterling Bancorp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

